What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Genius Sports Q1 Earnings?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.1 %

GENI stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $3,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

