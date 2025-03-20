What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for SANA Q1 Earnings?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,182,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 730,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 625,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 478,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

