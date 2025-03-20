Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $93,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

