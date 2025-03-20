Whittier Trust Co. Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

