Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WIX traded up GBX 11.52 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.12 ($2.38). 1,693,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,721. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.34.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.