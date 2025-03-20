Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

HON opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

