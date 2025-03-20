Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $350.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.83. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

