William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Central Puerto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $351,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

