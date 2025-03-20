William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $266.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average is $289.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.