William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,586,410 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Certara by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Certara Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

