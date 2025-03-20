William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,668,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $271.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.92. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.