William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

