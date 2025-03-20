WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 675,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 318,978 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $31.94.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,187,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

