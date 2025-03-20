Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Worthington Steel has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.