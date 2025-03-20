Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xperi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
