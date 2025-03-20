Xponance Inc. Buys 2,430 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 89.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $227.29 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

