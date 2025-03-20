Xponance Inc. Buys 4,813 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 333,646 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $7,266,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

