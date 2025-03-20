Xponance Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. owned 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2,840.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

