Xponance Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $295.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $322.67. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

