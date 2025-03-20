Yann Mazabraud Sells 75,000 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 286,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

