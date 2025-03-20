YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:FEAT)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6925 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ FEAT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
- What is a support level?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.