YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3124 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 27.0% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDTY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 21,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

