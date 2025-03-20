Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.23.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.18 and a 200-day moving average of $557.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

