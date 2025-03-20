Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ZM Q1 Earnings

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,534.40. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

