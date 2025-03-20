Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for FANG Q2 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.05 and its 200-day moving average is $170.85. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $214.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

