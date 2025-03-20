Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on U.S. Energy Q1 Earnings

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for U.S. Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.47 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

