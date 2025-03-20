Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading 21.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.64. 147,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 33,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$168.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

