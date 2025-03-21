1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.