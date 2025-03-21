10,085 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Xylem by 38.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

