14,936 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

