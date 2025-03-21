15,802 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Haemonetics makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after acquiring an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.