1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $10,494,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CAH opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $133.77.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.
View Our Latest Analysis on CAH
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.