1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

