1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of D stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

