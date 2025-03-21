1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Powell Industries accounts for 0.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $181.36 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.68.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

