1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $183,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.52 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

