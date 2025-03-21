1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. HSBC decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

