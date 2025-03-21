1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after buying an additional 491,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

