1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

