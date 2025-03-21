17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 16.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.31. 21,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 12,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning.

