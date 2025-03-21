17,424 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Lumentum makes up 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 776,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 87,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

LITE stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

