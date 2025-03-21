21,000 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 875.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

