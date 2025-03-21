2,500 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $369.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.52.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,293 shares in the company, valued at $39,536,731.71. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

