2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Trading Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.28. 6,122,600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 5,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 628,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

