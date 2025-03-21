3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 29,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

3D Printing ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Institutional Trading of 3D Printing ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 3D Printing ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 3D Printing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

