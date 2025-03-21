49,131 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,856,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 8.8% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.