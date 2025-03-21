51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

