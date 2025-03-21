6,074 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 42,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 73,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

