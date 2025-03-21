6,897 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,526. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

