73,592 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

